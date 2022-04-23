Man.United captain, Harry Maguire was told to ‘quit the club or die’ with the defender given 72 hours or three bombs would be detonated at his family home

Harry Maguire was reportedly threatened that his house would be bombed within 72 hours if he did not quit Manchester United in a horrific death threat.

The England defender received a bomb threat to his home on Wednesday. The threat was reported to Cheshire Police, who conducted a sweep of the footballer’s home.

Police sniffer dogs carried out urgent bomb searches at the Cheshire mansion he shares with fiancee Fern Hawkins and their two daughters, following the anonymous email sent to his agent.

The security team around the Man United captain and England defender is also thought to have been beefed up.

But The Sun claim the 29-year-old was given a chilling ultimatum which gave him 72 hours to quit his club or have three bombs which had been planted at his house detonated.

The report adds the centre-back was at United’s Carrington training ground when he was made aware of the sickening message on Wednesday – a day after United had suffered a 4-0 defeat by…