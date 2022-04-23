Netflix cancels Will Smith’s sequel to 2017 action film ‘Bright’ and National Geographic delays production on ‘Pole to Pole’ after Chris Rock slap

Netflix has canceled the sequel to Will Smith’s 2017 action film ‘Bright’ after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The actor’s 2017 sci-fi action thriller ‘Bright’ directed by David Ayer, has been cancelled by the streaming giant, according to a Bloomberg source.

His National Geographic nature series, ‘Pole to Pole’ which follows the 53-year-old star to the North and South Poles, and was set to begin filming in three weeks, has been paused until fall 2022, the news outlet reported.

The sudden cancellation of ‘Bright’ is apparently unrelated to the recent controversy surrounding Smith, who made global headlines after he slugged Chris Rock during last month’s Academy Awards show, Bloomberg reported.

Additional projects Smith had lined up that have been getting smacked down, include a movie for Sony that has been delayed and another Netflix project, ‘Fast and Loose’.

In March, Smith slapped Academy Awards presenter Chris Rock on stage after Rock…