Big Brother Naija star, Teddy A has taken to Instagram to celebrate his wife and co-reality show star, BamBam on her birthday.
Teddy A who declared today as “World Bammy Day”‘, described BamBam as his “wife, my life, my lover, my rare fabric forever”. He added that she gets better with age like fine wine.
The reality show star wrote;
New year, new age but still the same sweet you. You get better with age like fine wine. My wife, my life, my lover, my rare fabric forever.
It’s world Bammy day, happy birthday my Queen
