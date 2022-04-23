Photo of married woman butchered by her boyfriend for ritual in Ondo (graphic)

A staff of the Ondo State Agency Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (OSAA-GBV), Princess Folashade, has shared a graphic photo of the married woman, Funmilola Osundare, who was allegedly butchered by her boyfriend for ritual purposes in Akure.

“VIEWER’S DISCRETION ADVICED. Below is the current state of Funmilola Ogundare who was butchered by her boyfriend at Ijapo, Akure yesterday night.”

The news got to us this morning and Her Excellency Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu speedily intervened by paying for the medical treatment of the victim of the violence.

Ondo State Agency against Gender based violence (OSAA-GBV); The Agency which was birthed after the passing of the VAAP law is responsible for all sexual and gender based violence cases in Ondo state have currently taken up the case and will see to it that justice is served.

Before last year, Ondo state was the only state in south west yet to pass the VAPP LAW we are…