State Policing and Restructuring: Obasanjo did nothing when he had the opportunity

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of doing nothing about restructuring and security architecture of the country during his tenure.

Obasanjo had said that creation of state police would be a better option than community policing, following the widespread insecurity across the country. The former President made the suggestion when the leadership of the National Association of Ex-local government chairmen in Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit in Abeokuta on Wednesday April 19.

However reacting to this in an interview on Channels Television, Adesina who admitted that Obasanjo has a right to hold a different opinion from what he held in the past, maintained that he (Obasanjo) had the opportunity to restructure the security architecture of the country but did nothing.

The presidential spokesperson said;