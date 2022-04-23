UNICCON Group Launches Cybersecurity Service Worth 45 Million Dollars

Uniccon Group, a foremost cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity services company in Abuja has offered corporate organizations and government institutions free cybersecurity services ;LOSSLESS SECURITY worth 40M dollars in value. This includes protection, fraud detection, back-up, porosity alert, restoration of resources and productivity lost to downtime, efficient user experience on web and App, and consistent patching. The offer lasts up until May 31, 2022.

Chuks Ekwueme, CEO made the offer during a National Press Conference held at the NUJ FCT Secretariat. In attendance were the representatives of the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and Galaxy Backbone’s CEO; Prof. Mohammed Abubakar and various organizations. They endorsed the service and offered collaborations, called on other stakeholders to patronize the service and not look to the west for solutions.

LOSSLESS SECURITY is comparable to top cybersecurity solutions used by…