9mobile equip 100 Teachers in Kano with Innovative Teaching Skills

Nigeria’s caring telecom brand, 9mobile, has organized a one-day train-the-trainer workshop for teachers in Kano in partnership with the Kano State Ministry of Education where 100 teachers were trained on innovative teaching skills. The teachers in attendance were drawn from both the Junior and Senior secondary schools across the ancient city.

The workshop is one of 9mobile’s effort to strengthen education, improve child school enrolment and ensure that teachers are abreast of current information to manage and influence the upcoming generation of students to be future agents of positive change.

Professor. Abdalla Uba Adamu, a professor of Media and Cultural Communication and immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) who was the resource person at the workshop, spoke on the theme – Promoting school enrolment and retention through innovative teaching methods and class management. He emphasized the important factors required to create an…