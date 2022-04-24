Another explosion rocks Taraba

Another explosion has been recorded in Taraba state, three days after members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) bombed a bar in North-East state.

Daily Trust reported that nine people sustained injuries after the explosion which occurred on Friday night.

The explosion occurred at Nukkai, which shares a boundary with Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of the state.

Details of the explosion are still sketchy, but it reportedly occurred close to a local beer joint. The explosion left cracks on the walls of buildings within the site.

Spokesman of Taraba police command, DSP Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident and also disclosed that nine people sustained injuries.