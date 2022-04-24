Benito and other kids brought alcohol to school. It was wrong but he didn’t deserve to be beaten like that

JJC Skillz babymama has revealed what their son, Benito, did that earned him an expulsion from his school in Lagos.

Recall that last week, Benito who is at loggerheads with his dad, shared a video on his Instagram page accusing his dad of physically assaulting him and threatening to kill him. Benito said his father attacked him after he was informed of his expulsion from school. He said his father hit him continuously and even referred to him as a waste.

In a post shared on her IG page, Benito’s mum revealed that her son and other kids brought alcohol to school. She said it was wrong but he didn’t deserve to be beaten by his father like that.

See her post below…