Court sacks former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara from House of Reps over defection to APC

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked Yakubu Dogara, from the House of Representatives and declared his seat vacant.

Dogara, who represents Bogoro/Dass Federal constituency of Bauchi State, was the Speaker of the House of Representatives between 2015 and 2019.

Dogara had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2020, citing a breakdown of governance under Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Delivering judgment on Friday, April 22, Justice Donatus Okorowo, declared that having defected from PDP to APC, Dogara was no longer qualified to occupy the seat by virtue of Section 68(1)(g) of the constitution.

Justice Okorowo aligned with the argument of the PDP that by defecting from the party that sponsored him to the ninth National Assembly, before the expiration of his tenure, Dogara ought to vacate the seat as he was no longer qualified to partake in the activities of the lower house.

The judge, who held that…