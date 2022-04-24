First videos from filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba’s wedding to her man, Oscar

Filmmaker Kemi Adetiba and her man, Oscar Heman-Ackah, had a quiet wedding today, April 22nd. They exchanged vows in front of their parents and loved ones. Kemi and Oscar got engaged in January this year.



Source: Linda Ikeji

