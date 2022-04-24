



Filmmaker Kemi Adetiba and her man, Oscar Heman-Ackah, had a quiet wedding today, April 22nd. They exchanged vows in front of their parents and loved ones. Kemi and Oscar got engaged in January this year. Congrats to them! See a video from the wedding below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post First videos from filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba’s wedding to her man, Oscar appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information