‘Just watch out!’- Goodluck Jonathan reacts to calls for him to run for 2023 presidency

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday said he cannot declare his intention to run for President in the 2023 presidential election now.

The former President said this when he spoke to his supporters who visited him in his office in Abuja. According to him, those clamoring for him to run for office should watch out as the whole “political process” leading to the elections has started.

“Yes, you are calling me to come and declare for the next election. I cannot tell you I’m declaring, that the political process is ongoing. Just watch out.”he said

Leaders of the placard-carrying supporters took turns to persuade the former President to return to office in 2023, promising to see to his victory..

Some of the placards read “Goodluck declare now”; “We are sorry, Goodluck don’t abandon us, come back”; “Goodluck please come”; “Goodluck we love you”.