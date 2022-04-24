Magic Johnson says his support for son EJ Johnson inspired Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union to follow suit with Zaya

Earvin “Magic” Johnson and his son EJ Johnson offered a helping hand to Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union after the Wade’s child Zaya Wade came out as transgender.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the release of Magic Johnson’s new Apple TV+ docuseries They Call Me Magic, the former Lakers star, 62, revealed that EJ, who came out publicly as gay in 2013, helped inspire Wade, 40, and Union, 49, who publicly opened up about Zaya’s gender identity more than two years ago.

Magic said: “We’ve always been people who try to do the right thing and do the thing we were supposed to do.

“No way we were not gonna support our son. No way we were gonna not love him, as we tell him, be who you want to be, we gonna love you regardless, we gonna support you.”

He continued, “And then because of that, Dwyane and Gabs said, ‘Oh man, look at that.’ We are looking at out part, do our own thing with our own son, so if we can help anybody just by being who we are,…