Man and his two children die in auto crash few days after burying nephew killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

One Mosugu Ezekiel Atebi and his two children, Joana and Jason, were killed in a fatal auto crash.

It was gathered that the accident occurred along the Keffi-Abuja road on Good Friday, April 15. Father and children were laid to rest today, Friday, April 22.

According to Petra Akinti Onyegbule, former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello, few days before the accident, the deceased had buried his nephew, Barrister Tibileri Mosugu, who was killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack. Read about him HERE