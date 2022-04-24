Married woman butchered by her suspected ritualist boyfriend in Ondo





A married woman identified as Funmilola Osundare is currently being treated at the Federal Medical center in Ondo state after she was butchered by her boyfriend, a suspected ritualist who is currently on the run. Vanguard reports that Funmilola was said to have been invited to the house her boyfriend rented in ljapo, GRA, Akure three days before the attack. She was reportedly having a nice time with him when he allegedly attacked her, leaving her with varying degrees of matchet cuts on her face, shoulders and hands. Her cries for help attracted the neighbours who invited operatives of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun. The suspect fled while the neighbours rushed the victim to the Police Clinic for treatment where she was rejected and referred to the University of Medical Sciences, Teaching Hospital, Akure. Confirming the incident, the Executive Secretary of the State Agency Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence(OSAA-GBV), Bola Joel-Ogundadegbe explained that she was…







Source: Linda Ikeji

