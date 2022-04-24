President Putin promotes Russian officer accused of overseeing massacre and mass rapes in Ukrainian town

A senior Russian officer dubbed the ‘Butcher of Bucha’ has been promoted by President Vladimir Putin for overseeing several atrocities in the Ukrainian town.

Commander Azatbek Omurbekov has been promoted from Lieutenant Colonel to full Colonel despite men under his command being accused of gang rape, torture, and mass civilian executions.

The Russian officer, who led the 64th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade, was identified as Putin’s senior commander in Bucha when the atrocities were uncovered.

Ukraine specifically identified members of his brigade as responsible for murders in Bucha where the Russian forces were also accused of weaponising rape.

The reason for this promotion to full colonel is not clear. But the report hailed his perceived success in Ukraine.

‘The separate motorised rifle brigade under the command of Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov carried out the task of occupying a defensive line,’ said the newspaper.

‘In the course of capturing the…