Spain issues arrest warrant for Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev

Tinder Swindler, Simon Leviev may face prison in Spain after an arrest warrant was issued for the Netflix conman.

Leviev, born Shimon Hayut, has already served time in his native Israel after being arrested for using a false passport in Greece.

The Tinder Swindler’s use of a fake passport in Greece saw him extradited to Israel in 2019 where he faced charges for fraud, theft, and forgery. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison but only served five months in the end after being released for good behaviour.

According to Mail Online, the 31-year-old is being probed over the use of a fake driving licence after getting his £80,000 Maserati stuck on a Spanish beach during a day out with a mystery Russian blonde.

He told cops he was a holidaymaker called Michael Bilton and according to police, produced the false licence in one of the aliases he is known to have used.

A police officer specialised in spotting falsified documents identified the bogus diamond…