Ukranian family beat up their son’s boyfriend and give him permanent blindness for ‘turning their son gay’

A man from Florida, US has been left permanently blind after an alleged anti-gay attack from the Ukranian family of his boyfriend .

The victim, who told police to respect his wish to remain anonymous, is a 31-year-old resident of Pompano Beach, and says he was ambushed by the family member of his supposed boyfriend of nine months because they believed he had turned their family member gay.

Last week, the Broward State Attorney’s Office filed hate crime charges against three members of a South Florida family — Inna Makarenko, 44; Yevhen Makarenko, 43, and Oleh Makarenko, 21- all refugees from Ukraine but now residing in Florida— who are accused of “severely beating a man based on his sexual orientation.” They are facing charges of attempted murder, battery, and kidnapping.



Another member of the family, 25-year-old Vladyslav Makarenko, was transferred from Alabama to the Broward County jail system on April 11 for his alleged involvement in the attack according to a…