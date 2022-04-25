Nigerian actress, Munachi Abii, has reacted after she was shamed online for not being able to speak Igbo language fluently.

The former beauty queen was a guest on BBC News Igbo on Friday, April 22, where she talked about her childhood, family and career.

The Mbaise-born actress spoke Igbo quiet well with some bits of English but apparently that wasn’t good enough for some people as they started making fun of her.

“I can never understand why people shame people who are visibly trying to speak their language to the best of their ability,” she wrote on her Instastory in reaction to the comments

“At least I can speak something. The people that are doing the shaming sef can’t speak any language properly and look like oiled sorrow.” she added.