Businesswoman Sandra Iheuwa brags about having 4 degrees

Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa has taken to Instagram to brag about having four degrees.
Sandra who shares a daughter with music executive, Ubi Franklin, noted that “school isn’t scam.”She disclosed in her post that she has 2 A.S, 1 B.Sc and 1 Masters, and also “won the business strategy game amongst other graduate students”.
She added that she is thinking of getting a PhD before she turns 40. Sandra wrote;
Monday Motivation: School isn’t a scam well kinda. Despite my years in business I’m also a graduate with 4 degrees, 2 A.S, 1 B.Sc and 1 Masters. I won the business strategy game amongst other graduate students. I worked for one of the largest banks in America (Bank of America) as a Senior Operations Associate I believe I was about 20 yrs old then with no degree till today I don’t know how I pulled that off my hustle didn’t start today o swipe Left to see my badge. Well I’m thinking of getting my Ph.d done before I’m 40 yrs old
Source: Linda Ikeji