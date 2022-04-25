Businesswoman Sandra Iheuwa brags about having 4 degrees

Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa has taken to Instagram to brag about having four degrees.

Sandra who shares a daughter with music executive, Ubi Franklin, noted that “school isn’t scam.”She disclosed in her post that she has 2 A.S, 1 B.Sc and 1 Masters, and also “won the business strategy game amongst other graduate students”.

She added that she is thinking of getting a PhD before she turns 40. Sandra wrote;