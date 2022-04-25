Former MTV star Chopper arrested for sex trafficking

Chopper, one of the former stars of MTV’s Making The Band has been arrested in an undercover sex-trafficking sting and is now facing pimping charges.

TMZ reported that Chopper whose real name is Kevin Barnes, was arrested in Maryland and will be extradited to Las Vegas on sex trafficking charges.

Authorities claim that an undercover officer operating as a sex worker in Nevada was DMed by the former MTV star, who offered her a way to make money through prostitution. Authorities combed Chopper, aka Young City’s IG, where they found several posts related to pimping, including an image of him sitting on a plane with the caption, “Sending em.”

In the documents, the undercover cop said they launched an investigation into Chopper after seeing social media evidence of a potential sex trafficking operation.