Gunmen attack police station in Kogi, kill three officers

Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked Adavi Police Divisional Headquarters in Kogi State and killed three officers during the shootout.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Ovye Aya, confirmed the incident in a statement in Lokoja on Saturday, April 23.

“Today, 23/4/2022, the command received a report of the unfortunate incident at Adavi Police Division, where some hoodlums attacked the station from the opposite direction shooting sporadically, but were repelled by the men on duty and operatives of the Quick Response Unit who were on special operations at the local government,’ the PPRO stated.

“The command lost three of its officers during the gun duel, while the hoodlums fled with gun shot wounds as they could not get access to the station.”

He said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka, had deployed a team of tactical operatives to the area to restore normalcy and track down the hoodlums.

The state police command…