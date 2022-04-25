Gunmen kidnap son of Deputy Senate President’s aide

Gunmen have kidnapped a final year student of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Chris Oghojafor.

The Industrial Chemistry student is the son of Barr. John Oghojafor, a senior legislative aide to the Deputy President of the Senate.

The victim was abducted on Friday night, April 22, in the university community of Abraka, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta state.

It was gathered that the kidnappers contacted the mother of the victim to demand a 50 million naira ransom for his release.

The father of the victim, confirmed the report at the Delta State University, campus 3 in Abraka.

The legal practitioner cum journalist said the family had haggled the N50 million ransom demanded to N3 million.

“They kidnapped my son on Friday night. They called my wife to demand N50 million. Later, they negotiated to three (N3millon) naira,” he noted.

Mr Oghojafor appealed to the kidnappers to release his son unhurt, saying he was just a student who is…