Mother of 15-year-old boy killed in Lagos tanker explosion weeps profusely, reveals victim was preparing for her WASSCE/JAMB exams (video)

A video showing the mother of a 15-year-old boy killed in the tanker explosion that occurred at Ajegunle Bus-Stop, around Alagbado, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway at about 3am on Friday, April 22, has been shared online.

The victim identified as Oluwtobi Lawal, was asleep like other residents of the area when the inferno started.

A tanker conveying 45,000 liters of petrol fell and spilled its contents while negotiating a bend to a filling station in the area where the fuel was supposed to be discharged. The fire allegedly broke out while some miscreants were scooping fuel.

It is however not yet clear how Lawal was caught in the fire which was later put out by emergency officials.

A video shared online shows the distraught mum weeping profusely over the loss of her son.

”“He was 15-year-old; he wanted to sit for WAEC exams” she said

