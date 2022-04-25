Police storm cultists den in Ikorodu, arrests three

Acting upon intelligence provided by civic-minded Lagosians, operatives of the CP Special Squad of the Command stormed some cultists’ den in Isawo, Ikorodu on April 16, 2022 and arrested three suspected cultists.

The timely raid led to the arrest of some suspected cultists and the recovery of 2 locally made single barrel pistols, four live cartridges, several assorted charms, berets and an award plaque.

A statement by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson of the state police command, says the arrested suspects identified as Oluwaseun Michael ‘m’ 31yrs a.k.a Coded, Adedotun Jelili ‘m’ 25yrs, and Solomon Moses ‘m’ 22yrs have provided useful information to the Police.

Hundeyin added that the suspects will be charged to court at the completion of investigation.