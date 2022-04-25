Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s offer deal to purchase the company for $44 billion

Twitter’s board has accepted an offer from billionaire Elon Musk to buy the social media company and take it private, the company announced on Monday, April 25.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said as he confirmed the deal in a statement included in the press release announcing the $44 billion deal. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

The cash deal at $54.20 per share is valued at around $44 billion, according to the press release. Twitter will become a private company once the deal is complete.

Twitter shareholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each…