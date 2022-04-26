Elon Musk must let Donald Trump back on Twitter

TV host/journalist, Piers Morgan has said that former US president, Donald Trump must be allowed back on Twitter, as news filtered on Monday, April 25 that Twitter has permitted the world’s richest man, Elon Musk to takeover ownership of the company.

According to Morgan, the ban of Trump by Twitter over his role in the January 6 2021 capital riot was ‘nuts’.

Speaking to Fox News on Monday afternoon, Piers talked about his respect for the Tesla CEO.

He said: “Musk is an absolute flag bearer for free speech and talks about this woke mindset virus, and I think he’s right – it is a virus.

“Musk wants to return free speech, he recognizes it’s completely ridiculous that Trump is banned from Twitter, while Putin and the Supreme Leader of Iran still have accounts.

“If Musk takes control we’ll see a much more tolerant view of people and free speech – not just on the left but on the right.”

He added: “First thing I would do if I was him is I would uncancel Donald…