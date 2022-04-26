I have been looking for ways to become wealthy since 2007

A suspected ritualist arrested with human head and hands of a boy in Kwara State, said that he had nursed the thought of money ritual for about 15 years.

LIB reported that Wasiu Omomose, 35, was arrested alongside Akanbi Ibrahim, 32, by policemen attached to Operation Harmony, while they were on patrol on OkeOyi/Jebba road at about 11:30am on Sunday.

However, during interrogation, Omomose confessed that the second suspect, Ibrahim was innocent, as he just picked him on his way to Ilorin.

In an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, Omomose further confessed that he severed the body parts of the deceased 12-year-old boy for money ritual purpose, saying that he believed that knowing about the death and burial of the boy was divine.

The suspect, who claimed to be an okada rider from Share Town in the state and married with five children, also said that he was taking the fresh human head and hands to an Alfa in Ilorin for ritual purposes.

“The boy whose head…