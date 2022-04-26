“I’m scared” BBNaija’s Laycon questions the Nigerian government about the state of the nation

By
Headliners
-
9


6266fd80ec91c

Laycon has expressed fears about the state of the nation.

 

The Big Brother Naija reality star wrote on Twitter that schools have been on strike for months yet the leaders are more interested in elections alone.

 

He tweeted: “I’m scared ooo, I’m really scared. What kind of government is this !!! Universities are closed, they have been closed for months and this mandem are focused on elections alone.”

 

6266fd98077c3

 

When a follower called him out for criticising the government, he responded: “Stop being a gift wrapping paper for once.”

 

6266fdbee16dd



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR