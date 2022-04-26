“I’m scared” BBNaija’s Laycon questions the Nigerian government about the state of the nation

Laycon has expressed fears about the state of the nation.

The Big Brother Naija reality star wrote on Twitter that schools have been on strike for months yet the leaders are more interested in elections alone.

He tweeted: “I’m scared ooo, I’m really scared. What kind of government is this !!! Universities are closed, they have been closed for months and this mandem are focused on elections alone.”

When a follower called him out for criticising the government, he responded: “Stop being a gift wrapping paper for once.”