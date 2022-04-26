Judge holds Trump in contempt and fines him $10,000 a day in New York Attorney General’s probe

A New York judge held former President Donald Trump in civil contempt of court and ordered him to pay $10,000 a day until he turns over documents that have been subpoenaed by the state attorney general’s office.

Attorney General Letitia James had sought the fine as a way to force the former president to turn over documents her investigators say they need as part of their civil probe into the Trump Organization’s business practices.

‘Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously, I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 a day’, said New York state Supreme Court judge Arthur Engoron.

James said ‘justice prevailed’ on Monday in a celebratory statement after the ruling.

‘For years, Donald Trump has tried to evade the law and stop our lawful investigation into him and his company’s financial dealings. Today’s ruling makes clear: No one is above the law,’ the state attorney general said.

James is investigating…