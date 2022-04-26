Nigerian Pastor allegedly charges his members N310k to ‘fly them to heaven’ (videos)

A Nigerian Pastor identified as Ade Abraham of Christ High Commission Ministry, also known as Royal Christ Assembly, Kaduna State, is making headlines after being accused of convincing his church members to relocate to a camp in Ekiti State with him in order to “prepare for the end of the world” and also allegedly charging them N310k to ‘fly them to heaven’.

A church member told FIJ that Pastor Abraham first relocated to Ekiti State from Kaduna State, where he was formerly based, in 2020.

Upon returning to Kaduna State in April, he allegedly asked members of his church to pay him N310,000 before they would be allowed to follow him to Omuo-Ekiti, where “the gate of heaven will open for all of them to fly to heaven”. He allegedly assured his members that they would all ‘ascend to heaven together from the location in Ekiti’.

A source told the news outlet;