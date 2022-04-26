Police re-arrest two teenage brothers for allegedly defiling 2-year-old twins in Port Harcourt

Operatives of Puff Adder tactical unit of the Rivers State Police Command have re-arrested two brothers aged 16 and 19, for allegedly defiling 2-year-old twins, a boy and girl, in Port Harcourt.

The suspects were arrested and later released after they allegedly committed the crime in January 2022.

Mother of the twins, Achinihu Clement, told newsmen that they were re-arrested after a human rights group intervened through the State Commissioner of Police.

Narrating how she discovered the alleged defilement of her children, Mrs Clement said she wanted to dress her son up on 10th of January, 2022 but observed that he was unable to sit on the bed.

Upon interrogation, her son in his childish voice, told her that the suspects who reside with them tampered with his anus.

She immediately took the children to the hospital where it was discovered that the hymen of the female twin has also has been completely damaged.

She said that she made an entry to Puff…