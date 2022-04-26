Police shut down Damaturu mammy market

A mammy market in Damaturu, Yobe state’s capital has been closed down by the police over fear of Islamist group, Boko Haram/ISWAP bombing it.

The market which has the highest number of bars in the town, is located inside the Police Area Command Damaturu.

The market was closed down on Tuesday April 26, prevent it from being attacked by the Islamist group which considers the consumption of alcohol ungodly and has claimed responsibility for recent attacks on bars across the north-east region of the country.

Following the closure of the mammy market, bars in the town, especially in the Jerusalem area of the town, have also closed shop.

Yobe State Police Spokesperson, Dungus Abdulkareem told Premium Times that “the police do not want to be embarrassed or caught unawares by these terrorists.

Dungus said;