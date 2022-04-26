Suspected yahoo boy spotted stealing panties from a building before entering a car and speeding off (video)

Nigerians actually have a Warp understanding of how money is supposed to be made. This is beyond common sense, that a female pant will give you money. These yahoo boys are primitive. If money is made by rituals, how come the herbalist is not the richest man in the world. The funny thing is, these boys will pay for whatever the herbalist does for them, with their own money oooo. Why is the herbalist collecting money from them, if he is going to make them rich. Boys without common sense and these are the leaders of tomorrow.

Like

this! 0



Dislike

this! 0



Reply