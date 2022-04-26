Sweden and Finland ‘agree to both apply for NATO membership next month despite threats from Russian Govt

The governments of Sweden and Finland have agreed to submit NATO applications at the same time next month despite threats from the Russian Govt.

Two newspapers, one Swedish, the other Finnish, confirmed the news.

Finnish newspaper Iltalehti said that the Swedish government has expressed a wish to Finland that they apply together in the week starting May 22 and Swedish government sources confirmed the information to Sweden’s Expressen tabloid.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to growing support in Sweden and Finland for joining NATO.

Sweden first made its intention to apply for NATO membership on April 13, in a move that infuriated Moscow lawmakers.

Sources told Sweden’s SVD newspaper about the move on the same day that fellow neutral neighbour Finland started its debate on joining NATO after days of speculation it would do so.

Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson is understood to be eager for the country to join the trans-Atlantic…