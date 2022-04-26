“Time is not on our side” WHO confirms Ebola outbreak in Africa after second person dies from the disease

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed another outbreak of Ebola in Africa.

WHO sounded the alarm after a second person died from the deadly disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This marks the 14th breakout of the disease that the country has seen since 1976, with WHO beginning preparations for a vaccine rollout in the country.

The National Institute of Biomedical Research reported a 31-year-old patient had died on Sunday, April 24, in the north-western city of Mbandaka, with the man reportedly showing symptoms on April 5 but not seeking treatment until a week later.

A 25-year-old woman has also died of the disease, with WHO confirming on Twitter that at least 145 people “came into contact with the confirmed cases”.

The woman was said to have started experiencing symptoms 12 days prior to her death and investigations have shown she was the sister-in-law of the first deceased case.

It is believed she contracted the disease after coming…