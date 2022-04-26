Vlogger accuses her ex-husband of being gay and cancelling their marriage just 12 hours after they got married

A vlogger has alleged that her ex-husband is gay and their marriage ended just 12 hours after they were joined in Holy Matrimony.

Chioma Igbojekwe said her ex proposed to her exactly 3 years ago and she accepted, thinking he was “God sent” because he is a music director.

However, she claims that just 12 hours after their wedding, he told her it was over.

She alleged that she later discovered that he is gay and has been married to a man for years in the UK. She also claimed that her ex gave her picture to his alleged gay partner to approve of her before he married her.

Her post was met with some questions from Facebook users who accused her of making a false allegation against her ex.

Hitting back at her critics, she wrote: