Buhari appoints Jaji Abdulganiyu as Controller General of Fire Service

Appointment of Jaji Olola Abdulganiyu as the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Hajia Aisha Rufai, the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) made the announcement on Tuesday April 26.

Until his appointment, Abdulganiyu was the Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Administration and Supplies in the FFS.

Abdulganiyu commenced his career at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing as Higher Technical Officer in 1991.

He held several positions in the Ministry before his redeployment to the Federal Fire Service in 1999.

Abdulganiyu was born on the 13th of August 1965 to the family of Alh. Umar Olola Jaji in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering obtained in 1999 and he is married with children.

He took over from Karebo Samson who was appointed the Acting Controller General of the Service in December 2021.