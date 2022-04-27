Donald Trump appeals $10,000 daily fine for failing to obey Judge’s order to release financial documents

Former US President, Donald Trump has appealed a judge’s civil contempt order imposing a $10,000 daily fine for failing to comply with a subpoena from the New York attorney general for records tied to an investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances.

On Tuesday, April 26, Judge Arthur Engoron issued a written order holding Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a December subpoena asking he release the Trump organization’s financial statements, and asking he pays $10,000 per day fine for every day he refuses to release the documents.

New York Attorney General, Letitia James’ office has been probing the Trump Organization to find out whether it defrauded borrowers, lenders and tax authorities who relied upon the company’s financial statements.

The office asked Engoron to hold Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a December subpoena. Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, said that they had searched and found no documents to provide investigators other than the…