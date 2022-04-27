Everyone is trying to copy the good things Nigerian artistes are doing except its government

Nigerian superstar singer, Burna Boy who appeared on Trevor Noah’s “The Daily Show” ahead of his sold-out Madison Square concert, took a swipe at bad governance in Nigeria.

As Trevor Noah disclosed that people all over the world are trying to copy the good things Nigerian artistes are doing, Burna chipped in that that does not include its government.

Also on the show, Burna Boy noted that Nigerians are always proud of their achievements and don’t hide it except they want to “scam you”.

Watch the video below……………