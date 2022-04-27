FastCash Celebrates Two Million Digital Loans Valued at 59bln

FastCash, the fastest-growing instant loan solution in Nigeria, is proud to announce its two millionth loan disbursement. All the loans disbursed by the platform are worth NGN 59 billion and have helped customers from different walks of life meet urgent financial needs and achieve their short-term objectives.

This milestone is particularly significant because of its financial inclusion benefits. Every FastCash loan closes the access to finance gap in Nigeria and ensures the well-being of a Nigerian household.

Commenting on this significant achievement, the Divisional Head, Personal Banking of FCMB, Mr Shamsideen Fashola, said, “the amount of trust placed in FastCash by our customers is humbling. We will continue improving on this product to deliver exceptional customer experience. The success we have achieved thus far is a testament to our commitment at FCMB to support our customers through financial technology products that are convenient and accessible”.

Launched…