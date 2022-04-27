Gunmen kill APC chieftain in Bayelsa

Gunmen suspected to be assassins have killed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State, Hon. Sunday Frank-Oputu, at his Bay-Bridge residence, Yenezue-gene, Yenagoa on Tuesday night.

Oputu who is a strong supporter of a suit contesting the legality of the recently conducted ward, local government and state congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a Bayelsa State High Court was reportedly killed by men who scaled through the fence of his home shot sporadically at his window where he was fatally injured.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Asinim Butswat, said the deceased was rushed to Federal Medical Center, Yenagoa, where he was confirmed dead by the doctors. He added that the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

Butswat added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo, has charged officers to intensify efforts to identify and arrest the…