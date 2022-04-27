UK-based Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has addressed Pete Edochie after his son, Yul announced that he has welcomed a child with his second wife.
LIB reported earlier that Yul Edochie welcomed a child with actress Judy Austin Muoghalu who he described as his “second wife”. His wife of over 17 years, May Yul-Edochie who was in the comment section of the post, expressed how hurt she is with the development by writing “May God judge you both.”
Reacting to this, Inyama shared a screenshot of a post on polygamy from one of Pete Edochie fan groups on Facebook.
It read;
Marrying two wives doesn’t mean you are a man, it just means you are about to suffer and breed confusion among your generations
Tagging Pete Edochie to the post, Inyama wrote;
Thank U Sir @peteedochie …….
This hurts…I am deeply hurt and Embarrassed
Source: Linda Ikeji