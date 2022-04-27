I’m teaching him to be confident – Actress, Megan Fox reveals she bought books written by transgender children for her 9

Actress, Megan Fox has revealed she bought books written by transgender children for her son Noah – after he started showing a desire to wear dresses.

The actress, who is engaged to rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, claimed she encourages her offspring to express himself through clothing ‘however they want’ while assuring it has nothing to do with their sexuality.

She shares Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, who she was married to between 2010 and 2021.

Gracing the cover of Glamour UK’s April Issue, Fox, 35, said;

