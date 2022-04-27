Kidnapped DELSU undergraduate regains freedom after ransom was reduced to N3m

A final year student of Delta State University has been freed by his abductors.

Chris Oghojafor regained his freedom after the ransom — which was reduced to about N3m after being initially placed at N50m — was paid.

Chris, a student of Industrial Chemistry at the university, was abducted last Friday, April 22, in Abraka, in the Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

He regained his freedom on Monday night, April 25, as he was released near Ugolo-Orogun by the railway in the Ughelli South LGA of the state.

Jospeh Oghojafor Esq, who is the father of the victim, confirmed his release.

He said: “Chris Oghojafor, who was kidnapped in Abraka by Fulani herdsmen, since on Friday evening, has just been released now. Glory be to God.”