Man films girlfriend being raped by one of his friends in Ekiti after spiking her drink, posts video of act online

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested four suspects for rape and cyber stalking of a 28-year-old woman.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Abutu Sunday, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday April 27, said the victim was invited to a hotel in Ado-Ekiti, by her boyfriend where she met him smoking weeds and drinking alcohol with his four friends.

According to the victim, she was offered a bottle of drink suspected to have been spiked and lost consciousness after taking it.

Upon regaining consciousness, she discovered that one of the suspects was raping her while others including her boyfriend were filming the act and making fun of her.

The victim begged the suspects to delete the video but instead they posted it on TikTok.

She reported the case to the police who swung into action and arrested the four suspects while effort is ongoing to arrest her boyfriend identified simply as Victor.

