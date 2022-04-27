Terrorists release new photos of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

Terrorists have released new photos of the abducted Abuja- Kaduna train passengers.

The three photos currently trending on social media are believed to have been released on Monday night, April 25.

“They want to tell the world that the abducted passengers are alive and in good condition.” a security expert, Abubakar Ahmed told Nigerian Tribune.

However, a family member of one of the victims said that they have been disturbed since the photos emerged.

“We have been praying for him and others day and night,” he said.

Another family member of one of the abducted passengers who gave his name as Yunusa Mohammed, said: “We are really disturbed when we saw her picture. How can we be happy? We just want her to be released with others unhurt.”

It was gathered that some of the elderly among the abducted passengers have complained about their deteriorating health conditions.

A disturbed relation also told the publication that his uncle was among the…