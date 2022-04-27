U.S. intel allegedly helped Ukraine in shooting down Russian plane carrying troops

The United States of America allegedly helped Ukraine shoot down a Russian plane carrying Russian troops.

Acccording to a Tuesday, April 26 NBC News report, the US provided Ukraine with intelligence used to shoot down a Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops in the early days of the war.



In addition, US intelligence on where and when Russian missiles and bombs were set to hit allowed Ukraine to move its aircrafts out of the strike path, current and former US officials told NBC News.



The publication said the real-time information assisted Ukraine in pushing back on the Russian attack on a key airport near the capital of Kyiv, according to the report.

In the first days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US defense and intelligence lawyers restricted the sharing of some information that would help Ukraine launch strikes on Russian forces. However, Congress pushed for that guidance to be removed as Russia advanced its invasion, according to officials.

US officials speaking…