Actress Christabel Egbeanya denies welcoming a child with Yul Edochie (video)

Actress Christabel Egbeanya has denied welcoming a child with her colleague, Yul Edochie.

 

The actress who was carrying her newborn child during a live video, stated that she’s not a second wife. Christabel also said this is her husband, Mark Onumajuru’s first child.
 

The video came with the caption “my husband did a welcome home party for me, wow love my darling proudly a wifey Mrs Onumajuru”
 

This is coming after Yul Edochie announced that he welcomed a child with his second wife and actress, Judy Austin Moghalu.

 

Watch the video below………..

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

