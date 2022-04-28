Bandits kidnap Kaduna village head, allegedly demand for petrol and recharge card as ransom

The village head of Rijana, in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr. Ayuba Dodo Dakolo has reportedly been abducted by bandits.

Daily Trust reported that the village head was abducted alongside other farmers at Kurmi, near Chikwale in the same LGA.

It was also learnt that the bandits have reached out to community leaders in Rijana with two lists. Some of the items on the lists include gallons of petrol and engine oil as well as cigarettes.

A member of the community told the news outlet;